Tony Mowbray reveals how Ross Stewart reacted to being dropped to the Sunderland bench

Sunderland coach stuck by his decision to rotate his strikers at Wigan.

Tony Mowbray admits it was a ‘tough conversation’ to rest Ross Stewart as Sunderland beat Wigan, but he feels the decision was vindicated in the end.

Stewart has miss most of the season with a thigh problem, but he is now available again and immediately back into form.

Mowbray warned in the week that he may ‘rotate’ his strikers moving forward, and he was true to his word as Ellis Simms was preferred in the starting line-up to Ross Stewart.

However, Simms opened the scoring and Stewart came on to score his third goal in three games since his return – which makes it eight in ten this season.

For Mowbray, though, it’s about getting product out of his players, and right now the strikers are certainly delivering whether they start or come off the bench.

"I had one or two tough conversations today - Ross wants to play because he thinks he's going to score every time he is on the pitch, and to be honest it appears that's the case.

“I try and make decisions for the team and for the player, after so long out I didn't think he could play three times in a week."

Mowbray said it was ‘harsh’ to also drop Patrick Roberts to the bench, but he has explained that was for tactical reasons. 

