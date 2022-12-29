Sunderland boss hints at plans to rest star man Ross Stewart

Tony Mowbray says his plan is to 'rotate' strikers Ellis Simms and Ross Stewart, suggesting the Scotsman will be rested at times.

Mowbray has had to do without both for a long period due to injury, but he finally has both to choose from.

He has made good use of those options so far, with Stewart coming off the bench to score against Hull and Simms doing likewise against Blackburn.

Many are hoping Sunderland will use both together now they are fit, and Mowbray is open to that. However, he also believes squad rotation is going to be 'key' to the Black Cats' chances of success in the second half of the season.

Asked how Simms responded to being dropped to the bench against Blackburn to accommodate Stewart's return, Mowbray said: “I think he understood.

"I didn’t see a real frustration with Ellis when I told him he was going to start on the bench.

“He had played just about 90 minutes every game for that period when he got himself fit, four five, six weeks because Ross has been unavailable.

“I think as soon as we felt Ross was ready, rather than playing them both straight away we felt it made sense to give him a breather, knowing that he was going to come on and hopefully do what he did

“I think that’s important a little bit of rotation with the strikers, it’s something that we have to look at in the second half of the season.

“If they are both firing and scoring at the pitch at the same time we hope that can continue as well.”

