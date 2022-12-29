Skip to main content
Sunderland boss hints at plans to rest star man Ross Stewart

Sunderland boss hints at plans to rest star man Ross Stewart

Tony Mowbray has warned supporters to expect Ross Stewart to be dropped to the bench on occasion in the second half of the season.

Tony Mowbray says his plan is to 'rotate' strikers Ellis Simms and Ross Stewart, suggesting the Scotsman will be rested at times. 

Mowbray has had to do without both for a long period due to injury, but he finally has both to choose from. 

He has made good use of those options so far, with Stewart coming off the bench to score against Hull and Simms doing likewise against Blackburn. 

Many are hoping Sunderland will use both together now they are fit, and Mowbray is open to that. However, he also believes squad rotation is going to be 'key' to the Black Cats' chances of success in the second half of the season. 

Asked how Simms responded to being dropped to the bench against Blackburn to accommodate Stewart's return, Mowbray said: “I think he understood. 

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

"I didn’t see a real frustration with Ellis when I told him he was going to start on the bench.

“He had played just about 90 minutes every game for that period when he got himself fit, four five, six weeks because Ross has been unavailable.

“I think as soon as we felt Ross was ready, rather than playing them both straight away we felt it made sense to give him a breather, knowing that he was going to come on and hopefully do what he did

“I think that’s important a little bit of rotation with the strikers, it’s something that we have to look at in the second half of the season.

“If they are both firing and scoring at the pitch at the same time we hope that can continue as well.”

Read More Sunderland Coverage

Ross Stewart on the ball
Sunderland Nation News

Sunderland boss hints at plans to rest star man Ross Stewart

By Michael Graham
Tony Mowbray scowl
Sunderland Nation News

Tony Mowbray warns Sunderland they must avoid Wigan 'trap'

By Michael Graham
Tony Mowbray applauds
Sunderland Nation News

Tony Mowbray: Winning with Sunderland mattered more than beating Blackburn

By Lynsey Thompson
Ellis Simms in action
Sunderland Nation Match Coverage

Sunderland predicted lineup vs Wigan: Will Mowbray unleash front two?

By Lynsey Thompson
Sunderland v Wigan
Sunderland Nation Match Coverage

Wigan Athletic vs Sunderland preview: How to watch, team news, last meeting, recent form and referee

By Will Jeffries
Jewison Bennette
Sunderland Nation News

Jewison Bennette 'unable to strike a ball' following injury - Tony Mowbray

By Lynsey Thompson
DW Stadium Wigan
Sunderland Nation News

Sky Sports confirm Wigan v Sunderland will be shown live

By Lynsey Thompson
Alex Pritchard good
Sunderland Nation News

Sunderland handed Alex Prichard boost with midfielder now 'training properly'

By Michael Graham