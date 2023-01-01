Sunderland won't wait for potential Ellis Simms return despite 'frustration' at recall - Tony Mowbray

Tony Mowbray says Sunderland can’t afford to wait for a potential Ellis Simms return as the Black Cats look to push ahead with striker reinforcements.

Simms was a big part of the Sunderland attack in the first half of the season, but parent club Everton decided to end the loan deal early in the hope the 21-year-old could help them in their bid to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

The player will be assessed at Everton now and there is a chance he could be available again towards the end of the month if Everton buy a new striker.

Mowbray, though, has confirmed Sunderland are ‘in discussions’ to sign a new striker already, and they are in no mood to leave themselves at Everton’s whim over Simms.

"I don't think we can wait," Mowbray said about the possibility of re-signing Simms later in January.

"What happens will depend on who gets fit for them, how he does in training etc. but I don't think we can wait and hope he comes back.

"If we could do a deal tomorrow we will do a deal tomorrow, I would suggest. We're working hard."

Mowbray also revealed Simms was ‘frustrated’ to have to leave Sunderland, especially with little guarantee he would get games for Everton.

Frank Lampard did not exactly give a ringing endorsement of Simms when explaining his reasons to bring him back to Goodison Park, but ultimately it was out of the players’ hands.

"It's frustrating for us all,” Mowbray said. “I spoke to Ellis in the hotel before he left and I think he was a bit frustrated as well but he's their player.

"It's good that he is catching the eye of his manager and Everton's supporters to think that he can come and help them in their battle. Everton is an amazing football club and Ellis is a young guy on a journey.

“He was great for us and really took the mantle on when Ross wasn't available. We're disappointed but delighted for him.

"Thankfully January is here and we have the opportunity to replace him as soon as possible.”

