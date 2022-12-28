Skip to main content
Tony Mowbray: Winning with Sunderland mattered more than beating Blackburn

Tony Mowbray: Winning with Sunderland mattered more than beating Blackburn

Mowbray says three points for Sunderland was the only focus, not the opposition

Tony Mowbray said he did not get any extra pleasure from beating former club Blackburn on Boxing Day. 

Mowbray spent five years at Ewood Park before leaving last summer, with the side Sunderland beat at the Stadium of Light pretty much the one that he had built. 

He hit the headlines last May when he expressed frustration at Blackburn's owners for not even talking to him about his expiring contract, leaving him feeling disrespected by the Lancashire club. 

However, he says he holds no animosity at all towards Blackburn, and Sunderland getting a valuable three points was all that really mattered. 

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

“It’s good to win football matches and I personally don’t take any more pleasure for beating a club I was at for five and a half years.

“I worked very closely with a lot of those players and people at that club. They are doing really well and hope they can continue to do well.

“It was important for us to get a win with a big crowd there and we have probably dropped too many points at home this year.

“It was important to get three points. Happy enough and now we have to back it up with some more points on the road.”

Read More Sunderland Coverage

Tony Mowbray applauds
Sunderland Nation News

Tony Mowbray: Winning with Sunderland mattered more than beating Blackburn

By Lynsey Thompson
Ellis Simms in action
Sunderland Nation Match Coverage

Sunderland predicted lineup vs Wigan: Will Mowbray unleash front two?

By Lynsey Thompson
Sunderland v Wigan
Sunderland Nation Match Coverage

Wigan Athletic vs Sunderland preview: How to watch, team news, last meeting, recent form and referee

By Will Jeffries
Jewison Bennette
Sunderland Nation News

Jewison Bennette 'unable to strike a ball' following injury - Tony Mowbray

By Lynsey Thompson
DW Stadium Wigan
Sunderland Nation News

Sky Sports confirm Wigan v Sunderland will be shown live

By Lynsey Thompson
Alex Pritchard good
Sunderland Nation News

Sunderland handed Alex Prichard boost with midfielder now 'training properly'

By Michael Graham
Tony Mowbray during Sunderland defeat to Cardiff
Sunderland Nation News

Tony Mowbray reveals fresh Sunderland injury blow ahead of Wigan trip

By Michael Graham
Ross Stewart warm up Sunderland
Sunderland Nation News

Tony Mowbray gives Ross Stewart update amid 'ongoing' contract negotiations

By Michael Graham