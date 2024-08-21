'Passionate and tactical' - Sunderland midfielder offers Regis Le Bris verdict
Summer signing Alan Browne has given a glowing review of head coach Regis Le Bris, and he said the Frenchman was key to him joining the club.
Browne was Sunderland’s first major summer recruit, arriving on a free transfer after his contract expired at Preston.
He has impressed so far, but Regis Le Bris has been the real talking point on Wearside after starting the season with two wins from two Championship games.
And, just like the rest of us, Browne has been impressed with what he’s seen.
“From what I have seen so far, I think he is really good,” Browne told the official club website. “I met with him before I signed and he was a big deciding factor for me, the way he spoke about football.
“He is really passionate and tactical. He is well clued in so that was a massive factor. I obviously wanted to come to a big club but to know that they are wanting to play the right way. He seems to have stamped his authority and hopefully we can continue to win games.”
Browne was signed to bring some experience to a typically young Sunderland squad, and with more than 400 games behind him he certainly ticks that box, though.
While he is happy to lead, though, he says he hasn’t really found much naivety at the Academy of Light in general.
“The age gap in football doesn’t seem as big,” he said. “I know they are young players but they have got a lot of experience themselves so in that regard, it’s not been that much of a massive difference.
“You can tell little differences on the pitch as well, so I think the more we encourage the younger boys to communicate and step up, the better.
“We need a lot of leaders out there. It’s not just me because I’m older and a bit more experienced. You’ve got leaders in there already but I’ve also got to find my feet in there as well.
“I need to look after myself before I look after others but I think I do manage that quite well. I need to get myself in the team and when I can, I’ll look after the boys.
“In games, you can make those little tweaks. I’ve played that many games, you can see how they are going to pan out and how they are going and make those changes on the pitch.”