Patrick Roberts: 'I love it at Sunderland, I love stepping out in red and white'
Patrick Roberts has reiterated his ‘love’ for Sunderland as he predicted a successful season under new boss Regis Le Bris.
Roberts was one of a number of players who underperformed for Sunderland last season, although he was battling injury for much of the second half of the season which saw a total collapse into lower mid-table.
He has looked much more like his old self this season, though, registering a goal and assists during a packed preseason schedule.
It all bodes well for the start of the Championship season, and Roberts himself admits he can’t wait to get started.
“I love it here,” Roberts told the Sunderland Echo. “I love stepping out on the pitch in red and white. Especially getting back to the Stadium of Light when that comes round, it's a beautiful place when it's rocking and everyone is together.
We've had so many away games this preseason and I think everyone is excited to get back there. I feel refreshed, good within myself. I've loved my two and a half years here and I think there's a lot more to come.”
“Pre-season is always very different to the actual season but it's always nice to chip in and build that confidence. The main thing is staying fit, I think all the lads would say the same. I've always felt that when I've had a good pre season that I can then really kick on. I've felt good all through the summer, so I'm looking forward to getting started.
“I feel really good. I've loved my time at this club and it's only getting better. You always have different objectives at the start of any season, both personal and for the team - I think like most of the fans and the staff, the end goal is to get promoted and that's what we want to work towards.
“It's a lot of hard work but if you've got a good game plan and good morale within the squad you can achieve anything. It's always a clean slate at the start of a season and we're looking forward to it.”
Roberts was one of a number of players who struggled with injury last summer, and a newborn baby in the summer hit his preparation too.
This season, though, according to Roberts, will be very different on that front.
“I think it's why that pre-season base is so important,” he said. “It's hard when, you probably saw it with lads like Dennis [Cirkin] and Aji [Alese] last season, you get injured and when you come back you're trying to get fit again, you get these little niggles.
“It happened with me a couple of times and it's something that I've been through a few times in my career, you get one or two little injuries and they just carry on. When you can have that big pre-season block, it helps your body deal with it as you go through the season.
“We need a full squad and me personally I'm feeling good, better than I did twelve months ago I think. I feel in a good place and I think most of the lads are the same, to be fair.
“We know it's going to be a tough league as it is every year, I think there's a lot of experience now within the group in terms of playing games.
“A lot of lads now going into their second season which is going to be big, I know from experience that early on you can play a lot of games and feel like you've burnt out a bit - but they've been through that now and you'll see that new lease of life. We can't wait to get going.”