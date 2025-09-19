Sunderland will face Aston Villa on Sunday, the 21st of September, at the Stadium of Light, on the occasion of MD5 of the Premier League.

The Black Cats started their return to the top tier of English football positively, as they earned points in three of their first four league matches.

First, they thrashed West Ham United 3-0, then they lost 0-2 to Burnley, they defeated Brentford 2-1, and on the last matchday they drew 0-0 against Crystal Palace.

Now they will face Unai Emery's Villa, in a match that could be historic, and later we will explain why. That said, an expert predicted that it would be a boring match.

Pundit makes surprisingly pessimistic prediction for Sunderland vs. Aston Villa

Speaking to talkSPORT, Jeff Stelling considers that the game between the Cats and the Villans will not have an attractive result.

On Sunday at two o'clock, it's Sunderland against Aston Villa. Villa are the only team in the top seven leagues in England without a goal so far. In fact, in their last game at Everton, they managed just one shot on target. Jeff Stelling

Stelling thinks that Sunderland can earn points again against Aston Villa, but he believes it will be through a goalless draw.

Admittedly, that was one shot more than Sunderland managed at Crystal Palace in what was a goalless draw. Villa are bound to come good eventually.

If Sunderland are to get anything from this, I feel they have to be resilient once again. If they are, and I think they will be, I see this ending goalless. I'm going Sunderland 0-0 Aston Villa. Jeff Stelling

But to add interest to this match, it is possible that the Cats could make history if they take the victory next Sunday.

If they take the victory, it would be the first time that Sunderland has won its first three home matches in the Premier League.

