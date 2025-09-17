Sunderland Will Look To Take Advantage Of Aston Villa's Three Absences

In a very important moment for Sunderland, they will face Aston Villa in the MD5 of the Premier League. On Sunday, September 21, they will face Unai Emery’s team, which arrives with big problems for this match.

It has been confirmed that Emery will not count on Youri Tielemans, Boubacar Kamara, and Amadou Onana, three high-caliber players who, a priori, look to be out of the starting lineup for this game.

Assuming they will not have minutes to face Regis Le Bris’ team, this is more than positive news for the Black Cats.

Weak point that Sunderland must take advantage of

Not only does it generate confidence and motivation to see the rival’s weaknesses, but the absence of a midfielder of the caliber of Youri Tielemans makes it clear that this will be one of the toughest losses for Aston Villa. It is expected that Regis Le Bris will prepare the match with optimism to secure the victory at home.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Aston Villa are on a very negative run, having conceded four goals in their first four matches and not scored a single one in this Premier League campaign, as shown by SofaScore statistics.

This is one of the worst beginnings for the team in recent years. Now Sunderland are expected to keep moving forward, especially playing at home against an Aston Villa weakened by important absences.

Aston Villa are still the ONLY team in England's top seven divisions not to score in 2025/26, following a 0-0 draw with Everton 😬❌ pic.twitter.com/99to4gsSXx — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 13, 2025

Regis Le Bris’ men are looking to surprise in this match and get a home win, as they remain unbeaten at the Stadium of Light after defeating West Ham and Brentford in the previous rounds.

Although they drew against Crystal Palace in a very tough match and lost to Burnley, who also surprised, Sunderland know they need to stay strong and keep adding important points, especially against a rival going through one of their worst moments in recent years.

Regis Le Bris knows that these three absences are costing Aston Villa a lot, and he must take advantage of the opportunity to secure the three points.

