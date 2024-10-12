'Real target' - Sunderland youngster hungry for more first team chances
Sunderland youngster Tommy Watson says he is hungry for more first team opportunities after making an impression in the Championship this season.
Watson, 18, has been a star in the youth ranks on Wearside, although he appears to have outgrown under-21 level now. It certainly appeared that way as he bagged two goals and an assist in the 6-0 thrashing of Derby last week.
That was a performance he wasn’t even happy with, which demonstrates the level he has grown accustomed to producing.
Watson has become a regular on Regis Le Bris’ bench for Sunderland in the Championship, and he has got on the pitch in each of the last two games for the table-topping Black Cats.
That has left him understandably hungry for more, and he is confident he can make the step up over the coming months.
Speaking about the win over Derby, Watson told safc.com: “It’s bit bittersweet to be honest. I think that we weren’t at our best, and I wasn’t at my personal best, but we still won 6-0, and I got two goals and an assist.
“It’s good to be back with the 21s and back in the squad. Scoring and creating is the type of player that I want to be because getting goals helps the team win games, so I’m happy tonight.
“[The Championship] is a bit of a jump up. The games in the Championship are more organised and teams are set up better and harder to break down, so you get fewer chances.
“Tonight, dropping back down to the 21s, I don’t think that I was at my best personally, but I still managed to create and get off loads of chances. It’s class to be honest.
“I’ve been waiting a long time for the opportunity. I’ve been on the fringes for quite some time, but the idea of working towards more first-team minutes is a real target."