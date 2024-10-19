Regis Le Bris expecting Sunderland defender to miss whole season
Regis Le Bris has essentially ruled out Niall Huggins for the rest of the season, but he has welcomed the former Leeds man signing a new deal.
Huggins has endured an injury-ravaged time since joining Sunderland in the summer of 2021, although he was finally getting an extended run in the side last season.
Sadly, that run was brutally ended by a serious knee problem in December, and the club have been reluctant to put a return date on him since, which is always a hint to the severity of an injury.
It had been hoped that Huggins could return at some point this season, and those hopes were heightened when the full-back signed a contract extension this week.
However, Le Bris has no suggested that Huggins not returning at all this season is probably the most realistic outcome.
Speaking of Huggins’ new contract, Le Bris said: "It's so important to feel the confidence of the club," he said.
"He's a talented player who did very well last season but had a big injury.
"We are still confident he'll be back with us. I don't know if it will be possible at the end of this season, maybe, we'll see, but next season and this is a sign of our confidence.
"We don't know for sure [when he'll be back] because it's a big injury and it's not easy to assess, especially the later stages of rehab."
There was more encouraging news about fellow long-term injury victim Jenson Seelt, with the Dutchman much closer to a return to action.
"He could be ready for January,” Le Bris told reporters. “He'll train with the team and after we'll see. He'll need time with the Under-21s and we'll see his progression."