Regis Le Bris explains reasons behind Patrick Roberts Sunderland form
Patrick Roberts has been able to reignite his Sunderland form this season because he is no longer isolated on the right-hand side, according to coach Regis Le Bris.
Roberts endured a tough campaign last season, struggling to register assists and goals and battling injury for much of the campaign.
That followed a fantastic season in 22/23, during which he formed an outstanding partnership with on-loan Manchester United star Amad Diallo.
This season has seen a spectacular return to form for Roberts. That, Le Bris says, is down to a much better tactical framework that has seen Chris Rigg and Trai Hume a lot closer to the 27-year-old, making him a lot tougher to isolate and mark out of the game.
"I really like Patrick, an experienced player and he is very fit,” Le Bris said.
“I think that last season was not so good for him but he learned. He's 27, so you can learn from all your experiences. At the moment he is very good for the team because he has learned from all of these previous experiences and his quality as a winger is very interesting.
“That triangle on the right side has been very interesting because they are very linked, very clever. They can combine and can create many things for us in and out of possession. It's a good experience for the triangle on the other side. I'm very happy with Patrick."
Roberts has already registered three assists and one goal in the Championship this season, compared to just two assists and no goals at all during the previous campaign.