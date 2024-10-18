Regis Le Bris feeling 'connection' at Sunderland
Regis Le Bris says he is already feeling a ‘connection’ within Sunderland after his fantastic start at the club.
The Frenchman was a surprise appointment in the summer following a lengthy spell without a head coach, but he has vindicated the club’s patience by leading Sunderland to the top of the Championship table after nine games.
While results have been impressive, the manner in which Le Bris has Sunderland playing is what has really caught the imagination, with a high-energy game based around fast attacks really seeming to ignite the passions of supporters.
That new-found connection has not gone unnoticed by Le Bris either.
"There are still a lot of games to play but I am very pleased with the environment we have created” he said. “We are not too high after victory but also not too low after defeat, we are just stable.
"I can already feel the connection with this Club. I can see the happiness and the link between the players, the staff and the supporters. We all want to learn and improve together.”
Sunderland have spent the international break sitting top of the table, but they have to wait until Sunday to resume their Championship campaign.
By the time they kick off at Hull, every other team in the division will have played, and Le Bris believes his side are in for a big test at the MKM Stadium.
"I know Sunday will be a tough test but it's one we have prepared well for,” he said.
"You prepare differently for each side but the break allowed us to spend a few days recovering and the rest of the time focused on the task ahead.
"We know Hull will be an interesting test. They are very good in possession so it's then up to us to use the ball well and find the right spaces."