Report: Sunderland close to transfer breakthrough as striker jets in for medical
Striker Wilson Isidor is on Wearside undergoing a medical ahead of a move to Sunderland, the sports press in Russia have claimed.
Isidor was a surprise name thrown into the mix this week, with Zenit St Petersburg chairman Alexander Medvedev saying the Frenchman was ‘on his way to Sunderland.’
The same publication, SE, has now updated their story and claimed the 23-year-old arrived in Sunderland on Wednesday to put the finishing touches on the move.
Isidor is reportedly signing on an initial loan deal with no fee to avoid breaking sanctions on doing business with Russian businesses put in place due to the conflict in Ukraine.
It is certainly an intriguing link, especially given that Regis Le Bris’ Lorient tried to sign Isidor in January. Le Bris was also a youth coach at Rennes when Isidor was a youngster at the club.
Sunderland have been searching for a new senior striker for 18 months since Ross Stewart tore his Achilles at Fulham in January 2023. Alexandre Mendy has also been heavily linked, although it has proven maddeningly difficult to agree terms with Caen for the 30-year-old.