Serbian teen sensation set for Sunderland medical - reports
Sunderland have reportedly agreed a £3m deal to sign Serbian starlet Milan Aleksic from FK Radnički.
The 18-year-old central midfielder is very highly-rated in his homeland, and has already received preliminary call-ups to the national team.
According to reports in Serbia, he is set to join Sunderland in what would be a significant coup for the Black Cats.
ALSO READ: Sunderland closing in on loan deal for Champions League midfielder
Aleksic has been on the radar of both Benfica and Chelsea, and he is expected to be a mainstay of the Serbian national team before too long.
It is claimed he has already arrived on Wearside for a medical and will sign a four-year-deal.
The report reads: “Talented midfielder Milan Aleksić is moving to English Sunderland in a transfer that, with bonuses, amounts to 3,700,000 euros.
“In addition to the considerable amount of money, the people of Kragujevac will also receive a percentage of the next sale of the boy born in 2005.
“The Serbian national team member has already travelled to medical examinations, after which he will sign a four-year contract with Sunderland.”