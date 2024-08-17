Sheff Wed boss expecting tough test against 'high potential' Sunderland
Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl says Sunderland have a ‘good squad’ as he takes his impressively improved side to the Stadium of Light.
Due to a quirk in the fixtures computer, Sheff Wed are the visitors for successive games at the Stadium of Light, albeit three months apart.
Their last visit to Wearside was a joyous one, with the Owls beating a largely lacklustre Sunderland 2-0 to confirm their Championship survival.
The German appears to have improved his squad significantly over the summer, while Sunderland have a new coach in Regis Le Bris who has his side playing with greater intensity if the opening day win at Cardiff is anything to go by.
Therefore, it’s likely to be a very different game to the one back in May, but Rohl is hoping for the same result even though he knows how big a test it will be.
“They have a good squad, high potential players,” Rohl said when asked about Sunderland.
“We felt this last season when we were there, it’s not an easy one. But of course, with two wins in our back we go there with a lot of self-confidence, and this is what I want to see from my team.
“[It is] very clear - stay in the match plan, do what we have to do, play men’s football, and be aggressive.
“We want to play our style, it doesn’t matter home or away. It’s more about what we do in a game, the game-management.
“This is a step we have to learn and we learn it more and more. We have a big opportunity again to take something there.”