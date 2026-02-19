Former Sunderland Star Makes First Impression Against PSG in Champions League Debut

In several movements made by Sunderland in the winter transfer window, they showed the departure of a player with great potential, seeking for him to obtain important minutes and continue growing in terms of his performance.

His departure was direct to a giant of France, where the project was attractive for the former Sunderland player, and he left on a loan basis until the end of the season, and then his future will be known. Whether he continues with Sunderland or sees a definitive exit.

At this moment, he has already managed to obtain his first minutes in the UEFA Champions League wearing the colors of AS Monaco. Simon Adingra obtained a debut that started positively but came up against one of the best teams in the world, which ended in an agonizing match.

Simon Adingra Obtains His Debut in the Uefa Champions League After Leaving Sunderland

Simon Adingra was a starter for AS Monaco to compete against PSG in the UEFA Champions League Play-Offs, seeking to enter the round of 16 of the competition. There, AS Monaco was defeated 2-3 against the current champion of the competition.

The former Sunderland player obtained a total of 70 minutes of play, where, with 18 touches of the ball, he completed a total of 80% effectiveness in his passes made (8/10), in addition to making a total of 3 shots, where 1 of them was on target.

With these statistics shown by SofaScore for the 24-year-old footballer, the great playing time he is having with AS Monaco is evident, and this leaves him in a positive way for the footballer and a possible return to Sunderland.

Although measuring himself against teams like Paris Saint-Germain gives the player great experience and important minutes, he now knows what it is to compete in the best club-level competition, which is positive for Regis Le Bris, who continues to think about the club's future project.

The definitive future of Simon Adingra is unknown, but without a doubt, his departure gives him important playing minutes while waiting to know if there is any possibility of returning to the Premier League to wear the colors of Black Cats again.

