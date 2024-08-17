'Show you deserve these incredible fans,' Regis Le Bris tells Sunderland
Regis Le Bris has challenged his Sunderland team to prove they are worthy of a ferocious backing from supporters at the Stadium of Light.
Le Bris is yet to take charge of a game on Wearside since taking charge in the summer.
Some of his predecessors have found it a tough place to be, with Michael Beale booed by supporters after losing 3-0 at home to Coventry in his first game last season.
However, other head coaches and managers have been able to unlock the power of the power of the home support by engaging them with a brand of football that matches the intensity in the stands, and Le Bris is hoping he can do that as well.
He knows, though, that it ultimately starts on the pitch with the players.
“At home, we need to show that we deserve these fans and to use them as a big strength, to build this feeling that at home we are strong and powerful, that we can win many games," he said.
Le Bris will get a baptism of fire at home, with Sheffield Wednesday – relentless at the end of last season and two wins out of two this – and recently relegated Burnley the first two visitors.
Sheffield Wednesday also beat Sunderland on the final day of last season too, and Le Bris knows it will be a very difficult game.
"It will be a good test, yes,” Le Bris said. “I watched their game against Plymouth and they were interesting, a very powerful team.
“They're very interesting down the sides, especially the right side with Yan Valery. I know this player who played at Angers last season.
“I'm excited to play in the stadium for the first time, to feel the support of the fans who are incredible.”