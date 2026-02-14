Liverpool Player Ratings vs. Brighton: Legendary Red Steals Show in FA Cup Triumph

Liverpool didn’t need to release the hand break to decidedly defeat Brighton & Hove Albion 3–0 to progress to the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday evening.

It was far from an attacking onslaught to start from Arne Slot’s side, but Liverpool were still far better than an unimpressive Brighton side that looked out of sorts. Curtis Jones tapped-in a Milos Kerkez cross late in the first half, sending the Reds on their way to victory.

Dominik Szoboszlai then clinched the result for Liverpool, crowning a well-crafted play as the hosts’ dominance only grew in the second half. With the result in the bag, the suddenly unleashed Reds added a third through Mohamed Salah.

Liverpool’s second-half splendor offered glimpses of the Premier League winning side from a season ago. Repeating as league champions might be an unrealistic prospect at this point, but the Reds must be considered among the favorites to fight for FA Cup glory.

The Moment That Defined The Match

Milos Kerkez (right) and Curtis Jones combined for Liverpool’s opener. | Darren Staples/AFP/Getty Images

The opening 40 minutes of the match failed to offer any action in either penalty area, with both sides mustering just two shots on goal combined. With the game stuck in the mud, Liverpool’s fullbacks on the night, Milos Kerkez and Curtis Jones, combined to break the deadlock and ignite the rout.

Kerkez had already teased his attacking quality with a couple of dangerous crosses beforehand, but 42 minutes into the clash, Jones fearlessly crashed the box and was rewarded by being in perfect position to tap-in an powerful cross from the Hungarian, scoring his first goal for the Reds in 57 games.

Jones's goal completely unleashed Liverpool, who dominated emphatically the rest of the way against a Brighton side that had no answers. Liverpool players that previously looked stiff were now unleashed and Slot’s men enjoyed themselves in the second half.

In a team full of resourceful attackers, it was Kerkez and Jones, the unexpected fullback duo, that unlocked a contest that was completely lifeless, sending Liverpool on their way to a dominant triumph.

Liverpool Player Ratings vs. Brighton (4-2-3-1)

Mohamed Salah looked spry on Saturday evening. | Darren Staples/AFP/Getty Images

GK: Alisson—8.1: His trademarked long balls were erratic and he was lucky they didn’t translate to dangerous counter attacks. His services were barely needed, but he still made a few crucial interventions to protect the clean sheet.

RB: Curtis Jones—8.1: Deployed as a right back, the academy graduate showcased his impressive versatility, looking confident in defence and tucking the opener with a darting box-crashing run.

CB: Ibrahima Konaté—7.0: Didn’t have to break a sweat as Brighton rarely threatened Liverpool’s backline, but he handled his business with poise.

CB: Virgil van Dijk—7.3: A commanding performance from Liverpool’s skipper. The Dutchman was in complete control all night, intervening with confidence to stop enemy attacks.

LB: Milos Kerkez—7.8: Didn’t put a foot wrong defensively and had a number of nice forward runs, nearly scoring the opener and reaching the byline routinely whipping in crosses, one of which was converted by Jones.

DM: Dominik Szoboszlai—8.4: Reliable as ever in midfield. His distribution was on point and he often dictated his side’s attack, especially in transition. Crowned another stellar performance with a thumping finish that clinched the result.

DM: Alexis Mac Allister—8.1: The Argentine was once again rather unimpressive, failing to make any significant impact on proceedings, looking timid and and opting to take the safe route with the ball at his feet.

RW: Mohamed Salah—9.1: Against Brighton, Salah was indeed “running down the wing,” looking back to his best. Dominated Ferdi Kadıoğlu, collected a sublime assist and dispatched a penalty he provoked.

AM: Florian Wirtz—6.8: The German had a positive start but his influence dropped drastically after the opening exchanges. He was careless in his distribution and spent long stretches without being in contact with the ball.

LW: Cody Gakpo—7.3: Another frustrating performance from the winger that won’t help him in his efforts to quiet the growing criticism directed his way.

ST: Federico Chiesa—6.4: Didn’t feel comfortable playing as a centre forward and he routinely dropped deeper to the midfield simply to get involved. Had no real impact in the attack in an overall quiet performance.

SUB: Joe Gomez (71’ for Wirtz)—6.1: Made a nice block on a menacing shot soon after coming on.

SUB: Hugo Ekitike (77’ for Chiesa)—5.8: Had only seven touches in his brief cameo.

SUB: Rio Ngumoha (77’ for Salah)—6.0: Will be frustrated that VAR wasn’t available after a nice finish was wrongfully disallowed for an inexistent offside.

SUB: Calvin Ramsey (89’ for Gakpo)—N/A

SUB: Trey Nyoni (89’ for Jones—NA

Subs not used: Giorgi Mamardashvili (GK), Kieran Morrison, Andrew Robertson, Ryan Gravenberch.

What the Ratings Tell Us

Curtis Jones was one of the stars of the evening. | Darren Staples/AFP/Getty Images

Gakpo once again failed to deliver any impact in the attack, with potentially dangerous actions routinely ending when the ball reached him. He's become a predictable left winger, always trying to cut inside to his preferred right foot. Criticism will continue and he could see his role diminish in coming games.

Chiesa didn't make the most of his opportunity in what was his first start in over a month. The Italian was uncomfortable all night and was a non-factor in Liverpool's attack. Opportunities will be few and far between until season's end, when he will likely have to find a new home.

Jones was brilliant as a right back, not once getting exposed playing away from his natural midfield position. Between Jones and Szoboszlai, Slot has enough cover to deal with the injuries of Wataru Endō and Jeremie Frimpong.

The Numbers That Explain Liverpool’s Easy Win

Kerkez (right), Salah and Szoboszlai were all excellent. | Darren Staples/AFP/Getty Images

Despite managing just 1.82 xG, Liverpool were clinical when needed most, capitalising off the chances they created.

Only three of Brightons 17 total shots required Alisson to intervene. Even though the visitors outshot the hosts, the vast majority of them were off target, including an awkward header from Jack Hinshelwood that accounted for 0.36 of Brighton's 1.22 xG on the night.

Salah produced 1.05 of the 1.82 xG Liverpool managed on Saturday evening, highlighting just how brilliant the Egyptian was commanding the forward line.

Statistic Liverpool Brighton Possession 47% 53% Expected Goals (xG) 1.82 1.22 Total Shots 13 17 Shots on Target 5 3 Big Chances 2 1 Passing Accuracy 85% 85% Fouls Committed 15 19 Corners 5 6

