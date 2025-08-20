What Nordi Mukiele Brings to Sunderland’s Premier League Project

In a great start to the season for Sunderland, we have been able to see how the 3-0 victory against West Ham undoubtedly boosted the team to a great team spirit for what will be the beginning of the season.

But it also came with great reinforcements to have a highly competitive squad, and one of the big signings was Nordi Mukiele, who joined the team for a transfer of €12 million, where now he has become the center of attention of the team.

And if his time at Leipzig, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayer Leverkusen meant a great leap in category, now arriving to play in the Premier League, Nordi Mukiele can contribute very positive things to Sunderland.

Nordi Mukiele, a reinforcement with experience in Europe

As expected, we will see a right back fast in attack, an important piece that will surely be able to provide assists to Sunderland’s attackers.

But Nordi Mukiele can also provide solidity in defense, and if in the last season we saw that with Bayer Leverkusen he played a total of 24 matches, adding more than 1,400 minutes, scoring two goals and giving one assist, he is a player that undoubtedly has much to contribute to Sunderland.

His journey in one of the best teams in the world such as PSG also gives the great step that he can undoubtedly bring some of that winning mentality that he was able to share with great players like Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar Jr and others.

To ensure that the Frenchman also comes to bring his leadership in the defensive zone, but he must be aware that the Premier League are the most competitive league in the world and one must be consistent in order to survive in England.

Yahoo Sports revealed statements from Sunderland sporting director Kristjaan Speakman, who undoubtedly emphasized that his career can't be compared to that of many Premier League full-backs, and this is a plus for the team.

He has had various experiences in Europe, including the Champions League, and now he is motivated to show his talent with Sunderland AFC in the Premier League. We are delighted to close this deal. Kristjaan Speakman

This is a signing that will be with the team for several years, with a contract until June 2029, and he will give much to talk about at Sunderland, especially now that they are second in the Premier League, only behind Manchester City by goal difference. But the Frenchman Nordi Mukiele will give much to talk about regarding his integration into Regis Le Bris’ team.

