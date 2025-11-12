Xhaka, Ballard & Geertruida Lead Sunderland’s International Recognition

The Black Cats are one of the best teams in the Premier League so far. For this reason, Regis Le Bris’ team has gotten the well-deserved focus from all around the world, and players like Granit Xhaka, Dan Ballard and Lutsharel Geertruida are key for this.

The November International break has come, where most National teams are trying to secure their spot in the summer World Cup. Therefore, matches with a significant amount of pressure are going to be played, and players in their finest form are needed.

Knowing this, international coaches have noticed how Sunderland players have performed in elite matches over this season in the Premier League, and called several of them up to take their countries to the most important National Team competition.

Ten countries, with powerhouses like the Netherlands, Spain, Brazil and Switzerland included, have placed their confidence in thirteen Black Cats players to lead their National teams in crucial matches over the next week.

Which Sunderland Players Are Called-Up for International Duty?

IMAGO / Focus Images

Sunderland will have their stars facing some of the most complicated matches around the globe, and Granit Xhaka will lead the Black Cats crew representing Switzerland in the games against Sweden and Kosovo.

Trai Hume and Dan Ballard will play for Northern Ireland when they face the UEFA Qualifiers for the World Cup against Luxembourg and Slovakia.

Omar Alderete will follow the example by travelling with Paraguay for the matches against Mexico and the United States. Nevertheless, the centre-back has to pass the concussion protocol to be fit to play.

Robin Roefs and Lutsharel Geertruida will be representing the Netherlands in the last games of the UEFA Qualification against Poland and Lithuania.

For the African National Teams, Chemsdine Tabi will represent Morocco against his teammate Reinildo Mondava’s Mozambique in a friendly match. Also, Bertrand Traoré will be part of Burkina Faso’s squad for the matches against Niger and Benin.

Meanwhile, in younger national teams, Eliezer Mayenda will be playing in the U21 UEFA Qualifiers for Spain against San Marino and Romania, while Chris Rigg is going to be on the England U19 roster, who will face Latvia and Scotland.