'They Should Have Took Me'—Tottenham Jibed By Record-Breaking English Manager

Tottenham Hotspur are taking shots from all corners amid their current woes, with former Premier League manager Neil Warnock among the latest to have a dig.

The 77-year-old has just taken on his 21st managerial role in the sixth tier of English football with Torquay United on a caretaker basis, having had a brief stint on the south coast back in 1993.

His remarkable managerial career dates back to 1980 at Gainsborough Trinity, and he would later enjoy spells in the big time, having earned a record eighth promotion with Cardiff City in 2018.

The charismatic, quick-witted Warnock spent just a small percentage of his almost 50-year career on the touchline in the top-flight, and his latest stint at Torquay means he’ll be able to add to his record-breaking haul of 1,626 professional games managed in English football.

Never shy of self-belief, Warnock, speaking to The Guardian, joked, even after a 3–0 defeat to Ebbsfleet United, that instead of spending what will surely be his final managerial post in the National League South, he should’ve been offered the chance to get Spurs out of the mire.

“They should have took me at Tottenham, shouldn’t they?”

Igor Tudor Already on the Brink at Spurs

Tudor has lost his first three games as Tottenham manager. | Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images

Warnock, of course, was not really a viable option for Spurs, despite the Englishman’s reputation as an excellent man-manager. He proved that he’s "still got it" at Huddersfield Town as recently as 2023, saving the Terriers from Championship relegation.

His track record in the Premier League is considerably less impressive, it must be said.

Nevertheless, instead of opting for a modern Warnock equivalent in Sean Dyche after parting ways with Thomas Frank last month, Tottenham went left-field by targeting a recommendation of former sporting director Fabio Paratici.

Igor Tudor has previously held impressive short-term posts at Udinese, Lazio, Hellas Verona and Marseille, and also oversaw an immediate improvement of fortunes at Juventus after Thiago Motta’s sacking last March.

Spurs hoped that, despite his Premier League inexperience, Tudor would be the fresh face capable of igniting a resurgence amid shock relegation fears. They had a five-point buffer upon his interim appointment, but are now just one point clear of the drop zone after three successive defeats.

With trips to Atlético Madrid and Liverpool upcoming, The Telegraph are among the media outlets to speculate Tudor won’t be around much longer. If the club do pull the plug, the question will be whether Spurs go for another interim, likely someone with a close association to the club, or Frank’s long-term successor.

Out-of-work Roberto De Zerbi has been mooted, but many supporters are holding out for Mauricio Pochettino, who won’t be available until after the World Cup due to his commitments with the USMNT.

