Sunderland boss teases 'surprise' transfer window conclusion
Sunderland head coach Regis Le Bris has hinted that Sunderland could have a few transfer surprises up their sleeves before the window shuts.
So far Sunderland have only added four players to the squad – all on free transfers and with two of them being reserve goalkeepers.
Former Preston captain Alan Browne has been recruited to strengthen the midfield, while winger Ian Poveda was signed following his release by Leeds.
However, the crucial centre-forward that Sunderland have badly needed for months has still not arrived, but on the plus side they haven’t lost any of their top players despite significant interest from around Europe.
While Le Bris acknowledges it has been a ‘difficult’ window in many regards, he has urged supporters to keep the faith.
“The transfer window could be surprising for sure,” he said. “What I can feel is that the players are involved and interested in our project because it’s a big club and the fans are very excited and behind the team.
“So, it’s nice to play. During this transfer window it’s still a difficult period. Some of the players can hear many things, some are true and some are not true. Let’s focus on the team. I can see the players are involved and I am confident.”
Sunderland’s chief source of frustration this summer appears to be the protracted pursuit of Cannes striker Alexandre Mendy.
The 30-year-old is believed to be the Black Cats’ top target, and he has come out and publicly declared his desire to join Sunderland – a move that he claims the French Ligue 2 club promised him.
There is still no breakthrough in talks, though, and with time ticking away Sunderland may have to consider whether or not they can wait any longer before moving on to other targets.