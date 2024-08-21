Sunderland given transfer headache as Ipswich start Jack Clarke bidding
Sunderland are facing the battle they did not want before the transfer deadline, with Premier League Ipswich making their move for Jack Clarke.
According to a report in The Times, Ipswich have made an official offer for the winger, believed to be a package worth just below £20million.
That offer includes £15m up front with some add-ons included on top.
Sunderland are expected to reject the offer, with it falling short of their £25million valuation, although that’s unlikely to be the end of it.
After two brilliant Championship seasons, keeping hold of Clarke always appeared to be a tall order for Sunderland this summer. They have, though, been adamant that he will not be sold for less than their valuation.
The initial £15million will not tempt Sunderland at all, and it is not really much more than the €16million they turned down from Lazio in January. Bonuses and add-ons are unlikely to make it any more appealing either.
The worry on Wearside, though, is that with time ticking down to the deadline, Ipswich will almost certainly raise their offer and that will create a significant dilemma for the Black Cats given it would leave them practically no time to sign a replacement.
Clarke has two years left on his contract, so there is no pressure to sell. However, he would likely welcome the chance to step into the Premier League and start earning the wages that come with that.
It will also be intriguing to see just how much pressure will come from agent Ian Harte, who angered Sunderland fans last season by openly stating he hoped Clarke got a big move this summer.
Either way, it’s a problem Sunderland could really do without. They have made a blistering start to the season, winning two games out of two without conceding a goal. Clarke has been heavily involved with that and has a goal and assist already.
It will also be a big test of the much talked about ‘model’ at the club. Either Sunderland will prove they can fight off intense interest in their best players, or they will need to show they can replace them and reinvest progressively in the squad when they do leave.