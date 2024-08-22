Sunderland make ambitious bid to sign highly-rated Croatian striker
Sunderland are making an ambitious attempt to sign Croatian striker Roko Simic, according to reports in his homeland.
Simic, 20, is one of the biggest young talents in Croatia and currently plays for RB Salzburg, who have built a reputation for themselves as a striker factory after developing talents like Erling Haaland, Patson Daka, and Benjamin Sesko.
Croatian outlet germanijak reports Simic travelled to Sunderland on Wednesday to finalise a move, and he was suspiciously absent from the Salzburg squad that beat Dynamo Kyiv in their Champions League qualifier this week.
That story was also later confirmed by the press in Salzburg. The Salzburger Nachrichten also reported, saying: "Salzburger Nachrichten can confirm information from Croatian media that Simic is close to moving to Sunderland. The Croatian is said to have already travelled to England and if the medical check is positive, the transfer should go through shortly.
Simic did not really make his mark at Salzburg, although he has had two very productive loan spells at Liefering and FC Zurich. The former is a club where most of Salzburg’s young strikers have been sent to develop.
If the name is familiar to you, Roko is the son of defender Dario Simic, who played for both AC Milan and Inter during his playing career, as well as winning 100 caps for Croatia.
Roko Simic has long been tipped for the top, with former Rangers, Everton, and Hull striker Nikica Jelavic expecting him to be ‘world class.’
“Roko is certainly one of the greatest talents in Croatian football,” he said two years ago. “Everyone knows who he is because of his famous father, but that’s a burden that will shortly be off his back because he’s good enough to write his own story.
“I am convinced that Roko will make a great career and that he will be a world-class striker. I really haven’t seen a more talented player than Roko for a long time.”