Sunderland name Dan Neil as new captain in 'leadership group' shake-up
Dan Neil has been confirmed as the new team captain of Sunderland, with Luke O’Nien retaining the club captaincy.
O’Nien wore the armband for almost all of last season, deputising for Corry Evans as the on-pitch leader. Many had assumed the team captaincy would naturally progress to him after Evans’ departure this summer, but Regis Le Bris has sprung a surprise by naming Neil instead.
The 22-year-old academy product has amassed 149 appearances for his boyhood club, and he will not lead the team out this season as another mark of his rapid progression.
“This is another proud moment in my Sunderland career,” Neil said. “I’m ready for this opportunity and the responsibility it involves, and I’m grateful for the continued support I know I’ll receive from my team-mates and the staff.
“Walking out at the Stadium of Light wearing the armband is a moment I’m looking forward to and one I know I’ll never forget.”
O’Nien, meanwhile, will remain the club captain, a role which he has done since the Lee Johnson days. While Neil will lead on the pitch, O’Nien will continue to be tasked with driving the culture among the players off the pitch.
“Sunderland is my home, so it’s a massive privilege to be named Club captain,” O’Nien said. “I’ve been here a long time and I’m proud of what we have achieved, but my ambition is to help take the Club further.
“Like the rest of the team, I’m excited about the new season and I can’t wait to get started.”
Neil and O'Nien will be captains, although Le Bris has also refreshed the 'leadership group' among his squad, with Alan Browne, Jobe Bellingham, Trai Hume and Dan Ballard also taking on extra responsibilities.