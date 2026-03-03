Sunderland’s Robin Roefs Ruled Out 2-3 Weeks: Melker Ellborg Set for Sudden Debut

In a very important moment for Sunderland's season, the unexpected has been confirmed for the match between Leeds United and Regis Le Bris's team, where it was expected that they would have the full squad, but an unthinkable injury has affected the team.

For the coming weeks, Sunderland are already seeking a positive replacement for this key piece they will lose, and the questions begin for this final stretch of the season, where they are in great trouble.

The great challenge for his replacement begins unexpectedly, and he must respond at the highest possible level, since he is replacing one of the most important pieces of Regis Le Bris's squad.

Robin Roefs Will Be Out of the Pitch for 2 to 3 Weeks for Sunderland

Before the match between Leeds United and Sunderland, Regis Le Bris confirmed that Robin Roefs had suffered a hamstring injury, and it is expected not to be serious: "A mild hamstring injury. He stretched his leg during a good save with us at Bournemouth, but unfortunately, he got injured. I hope it does not take long."

The Sunderland Echo newspaper has revealed that Black Cats will now experience, where Melker Ellborg, the Swedish goalkeeper who was recently signed in January, will have his debut as a starter. At 20 years of age, he is one of the great promises of Sweden and has fantastic potential, as his performance against Leeds is expected to be positive.

Nordi Mukiele, Brian Brobbey, Dennis Cirkin and Reinildo have been the big names ruled out for the match against Leeds United, and now the name of Robin Roefs has been added, with an injury that worries due to his recovery time.

Full confidence is placed in Ellborg, and he can leave a lasting impression on the upcoming matches. Regis Le Bris must give the Swedish goalkeeper the utmost confidence so that Roefs's absence in goal is not so noticeable.

