Sunderland Suffer Major Blow as Key Signing is Ruled Out

In a truly fantastic moment for Sunderland, after a good start in the Premier League, the team are now facing a serious injury problem.

It has been confirmed that the French star of the team will be out of action at least until December, after undergoing surgery for a groin injury.

Regis Le Bris loses a key player for the remainder of the year or until 2026

The injury to Habib Diarra will mean a very important absence for the team, since the player, who came from Strasbourg in France, will have to go through a rigorous recovery, with no risks to be taken regarding his return.

This 21-year-old midfielder is an exceptional player who has been getting plenty of playing time at Sunderland, but an unexpected injury has sidelined him for a long period.

⚪️🔴 Real blow for Sunderland today - confirmed that Habib Diarra has had surgery on a groin injury.



❌ The Senegalese midfielder scheduled to be out until December - with AFCON round the corner after that.



⚽️ Had been so impressive in his first few weeks of Premier League… pic.twitter.com/djeN9b1OLy — Andy Sixsmith (@andysixsmithtv) September 23, 2025

He had already taken part in the first four Premier League matches, providing one assist in 347 minutes of play, according to Transfermarkt. With this injury confirmed, it is evident that Regis Le Bris will have to look for alternatives in Sunderland’s midfield.

A dream duo for Sunderland

It was expected that Diarra, together with Granit Xhaka, would bring leadership to the team. However, with this injury that will last until December, Le Bris will have to turn to other options and take risks by implementing new ideas.

The most important thing is that the team must adapt quickly for the next match against Nottingham Forest on September 27, where it will be crucial to see how the game develops and the performance of Le Bris’ team.

It is known that Habib Diarra will not be available for Sunderland until January 2026. Although he will be out until December, afterwards comes the Africa Cup of Nations, which is certainly not good news for the team.

