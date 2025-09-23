Not Florian Wirtz or Alexander Isak: Sunderland Star Emerges as Premier League's Top Signing

Sunderland are enjoying a fantastic start to the season. After a brilliant start in the Premier League, it seems they have no intention of slowing down.

In addition to signing very competitive players, now they are fighting for a place in European competitions.

Sunderland signed Nordi Mukiele, the great signing of the Premier League

What has most surprised the football world is that Sunderland have made the most interesting signing of the entire Premier League.

Although it may seem that the star signing is not Florian Wirtz, signed by Liverpool for almost €150 million, nor the Swedish Alexander Isak, also signed by Liverpool for almost €170 million, the true star signing of the Premier League has been Nordi Mukiele, signed by Sunderland for almost €12 million from PSG.

And without a doubt, the impressive start of Nordi Mukiele is generating a lot of expectation. He has already played three Premier League matches, making 28 clearances, 10 tackles, and winning 8 aerial duels.

Nordi Mukiele at £10.5m could well turn out to be the bargain of the season.



A truly exceptional player who is showing his enormous potential at 27 years of age. He stood out in Ligue 1 with PSG, and also in the Bundesliga with Bayer Leverkusen and Leipzig.

Now, he has arrived at the elite, one of the best leagues in Europe, the Premier League, where he faces the best teams in the world, performing at a very high level match after match.

This shows that Mukiele is the true star signing of the Premier League and, without a doubt, the best player in the league so far.

With the excellent direction of Regis Le Bris, the Frenchman has become a great leader in defense, earning the trust of the fans and of the whole team.

Now they prepare for the match on September 27, where they will face Nottingham Forest away. It is expected to see Sunderland in full form, with Nordi Mukiele as the leader.

