Sunderland v Coventry City Fitness Update Ahead Of Championship Playoffs
Sunderland Manager Regis Le Bris has provided injury news during his Coventry City press conference. Off form Sunderland take on the Sky Blues this Friday and unfortunately, today's fitness update is not a positive one for The Mackems.
Romaine Mundle is a player Black Cats fans have been desperate to return from injury. His return date has been pushed back continuously, and Regis Le Bris has confirmed that it is once again the case. The Sunderland manager said: "It'll be a bit short for Romaine to be involved". Ultimately, ruling the winger out of the first leg tie.
With Sunderland's terrible form of losing their last five games, a returning player like Mundle was much needed, hopefully, he is available for the second leg, and he can still play a vital role in taking the Mackems to Wembley.
Le Bris also issued an update on Defender Aji Alese saying, "Aji might be involved in the first leg." This is some positive news for the Black Cats, however, it is unlikely Alese will play a big role in the first game after being unavailable for such a long time. Added depth in defence is certainly something to be happy about for the Red and White Army.
Fans are unsure as to what starting eleven Le Bris will choose on Friday now that Mundle is absent, but it is likely we will either see an out of position Enzo Le Fee or an off form Tommy Watson occupying that left wing spot.
Overall this is definitely not news Sunderland fans will have wanted to hear, especially with the already huge lack of confidence on Wearside, this is a huge blow. Hopefully whoever takes Mundle's spot can step up to the occasion down at Coventry and get Sunderland a lead going into the second leg.