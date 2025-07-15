AS Monaco and PSV Eindhoven Target Key Sunderland Player

Following Jobe Bellingham's departure to Borussia Dortmund, Sunderland could lose another of their key pieces who interests AS Monaco and PSV Eindhoven.

The Black Cats have officially begun their preseason, but behind the scenes, there continue to be movements in the transfer window.

Although Sunderland have recently been linked to players like Bayer Leverkusen's Granit Xhaka (32), Royal Antwerp's Senne Lammens (23), or Bologna's Jhon Lucumi (27), the club could also suffer important losses.

After the exit of Jobe Bellingham (19) bound for Borussia Dortmund, it is now another key player who could leave the Stadium of Light.

AS Monaco and PSV Eindhoven target Sunderland winger Romaine Mundle

According to information from Sky Sports News' Lyall Thomas, both Ligue 1's AS Monaco and Eredivisie's PSV Eindhoven have shown interest in signing Sunderland winger Romaine Mundle (22).

The aforementioned journalist indicated through the Sky Sports Transfer Centre that the French club was the latest team to show interest in securing the services of the English footballer.

He added that PSV Eindhoven are close to losing Johan Bakayoko (22) to Bundesliga side RB Leipzig, which is why the Dutch club are expected to intensify their interest in Sunderland's player.

Mundle was crucial for the Lads achieving promotion to the Premier League during the 2024-25 campaign, registering 22 appearances in the Championship, starting in 17 of them.

The 22-year-old English winger recorded five goals and two assists in the League and was named to SofaScore's Team of the Week on two occasions.

The Sky Sports report does not mention any potential transfer price that Regis Le Bris' team might demand, but specialized portal Transfermarkt estimates Mundle's market value at €6 million.

We will have to wait to know with greater certainty if there is a serious possibility of the young winger leaving the Stadium of Light.

