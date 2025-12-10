Regis Le Bris has built a competitive team in the Premier League with great solidity. He has created a surprise team where each player plays a fundamental role, match after match.

Although the squad was reinforced ably with the investment after they arrived in the Premier League, this gave place to a team without big expectations after their arrival.

However, the investment made by Sunderland, signing several players with names or even with unknown potential, has allowed them to compete today exceptionally in the Premier League.

And although most of the cases have been with players with name, they are among the most outstanding of the current season at Sunderland.

The Recent Statements of Sunderland Sporting Director Florent Ghisolfi

Sporting director Florent Ghisolfi made it clear that the work done by the squad has been fundamental, both because of the investment and because of the work of Regis Le Bris. His words were the following:

Regarding the formation of the squad, our attitude is, first, to improve at an individual level. Today, when you see Dan Ballard, you understand it. I can go to the market, to all, but I cannot find a Ballard. Florent Ghisolfi

The recent statement makes it very clear that the objective of Black Cats has always been to look in the market for that player that makes the difference, the one that nobody has managed to find, but once he is found and arrives at the team, he competes with strength.

And Sunderland have demonstrated this with their investment, bringing in players with experience, such as Granit Xhaka and Nordi Mukiele, as well as players without a name but with positive performances, like Dan Ballard and Noah Sadiki, which has resulted in them competing effectively in the Premier League.

It is Sunderland: hard work, resilience, talent. A type that is not afraid of anything. I can look in Argentina, in other markets, but I do not find Ballard. So we have to value this player. We know that he has to play with regularity. Florent Ghisolfi

And he continued giving words to the 26-year-old player, who is living a unique moment in his career, and it is expected that he continue being a key piece of the performances that the team have had competing in the Premier League, getting results against the top teams in England.

