Ruben Amorim Poised to Receive Major Injury Boost At Perfect Time for Man Utd
After almost a month sidelined through injury, summer signing Benjamin Šeško is very close to to returning from injury to help Manchester United’s cause, according to his agent, Elvis Basanovic.
One of United’s marquee summer signings suffered a knee injury that’s forced him to miss the last five games for the Red Devils. The Slovenian striker has just two goals to his name in 11 Premier League matches for United and is reportedly eager to return a make a name for himself in Ruben Amorim’s side.
Basanovic spoke to Arena Sport about Šeško’s injury status, revealing the 22-year-old’s return to the pitch could be a matter of days, as he hopes to kickstart his career at Old Trafford.
“Benjamin [Šeško] is feeling very good, his rehab is going as planned,” Basanovic said, via ESPN. “He’s really eager to return to the pitch, he misses playing.
“He’s missing games and he’s a bit impatient, so hopefully he’ll be back soon and be where he feels most comfortable. But I think we’ll see him very soon on the field, perhaps even sooner than it might seem at this moment.”
Šeško was still adjusting to the Premier League when the injury setback hindered his progress. But returning to action soon is exactly what United need, with fellow attacking summer signing Bryan Mbeumo bound to leave for the Africa Cup of Nations within the next week.
United’s busy winter schedule further increases the importance of Šeško’s availability, giving Amorim as many alternatives as possible to navigate English football’s relentless calendar during the festive period.
Benjamin Sesko’s Agent Praises Ruben Amorim
Šeško’s agent urged United to be patient as he praised the man that played a key role in the striker landing at OId Trafford: Amorim.
“I must say he [Amorim] received Benjamin excellently,” Basanovic said. “I think Ruben first of all is an excellent person with fantastic charisma, extremely intelligent, emotionally intelligent and I think he knows what he’s doing.
“It’s not easy to build such a project that requires enormous knowledge and intelligence. United is one of the biggest clubs in the world, if not the biggest and people don’t understand you need time.
“He is a manager with his own vision to bring United to the top, but he definitely needs time.”
The Portuguese manager urged United fans to be patient with Šeško after he failed to hit the ground running upon his arrival to England, admitting he was due to experience some struggles.
Nevertheless, Amorim also acknowledged that Šeško “has more potential than I was thinking” and that “he is going to be our striker for the long term.”