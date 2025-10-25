Sunderland defeated Chelsea 2-1 at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, October 25, on the occasion of the ninth matchday of the Premier League.

The Black Cats reacted in the 22nd minute, after in the first five minutes of the match, Alejandro Garnacho put the Blues ahead, assisted by Pedro Neto.

Wilson Isidor was the author of the first goal for the Wearside club. The victory was sealed at 90+3', courtesy of a goal from Chemsdine Talbi, assisted by Brian Brobbey.

Talbi, 20, was not a starter, but he entered in the 65th minute, while Brobbey, 23, entered the playing field 10 minutes later. Both demonstrated that coach Regis Le Bris was not wrong with his changes.

Even so, the match was not without controversy, since some Chelsea supporters consider that one of the Cats' goals should not have been valid.

Chelsea Fans Fume After Sunderland Defeat: 'Daylight Robbery'

IMAGO / Paul Marriott

It was precisely Talbi's goal that the Blue fans complained about. Lutsharel Geertruida was in an offside position when the 20-year-old winger scored, but this did not directly impact the ability of goalkeeper Robert Sanchez to play the ball.

At least that is what the referee interpreted, but the Chelsea supporters do not think the same, and they expressed it on social media after the match ended.

User @Codename__X wrote on Twitter (X): "Chelsea were incorrectly called offside. Next play, Sunderland score while their offside player obstructs the view of Sanchez, VAR doesn’t call it offside. Daylight robbery, this one."

Chelsea were incorrectly called offside.



Next play, Sunderland score while their offside player obstructs the view of Sanchez, VAR doesn't call it offside.



Daylight robbery this one#CHESUN #PGMOL — News and Current Affairs (@Codename__X) October 25, 2025

Another fan even referenced the current rule: "That goal comes from the linesman calling offside when it wasn’t offside. Instead of us sustaining our attack, Sunderland were able to launch one. The 'linesman' is not a job anymore & it needs to be removed, they do more harm than good when getting involved anyways."

"Astonished it wasn't disallowed for offside by the lad Talbi almost shoots through," wrote another user on the same social network.

