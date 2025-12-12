Premier League Player, Manager of the Month: November 2025 Winners Revealed
Brentford striker Igor Thiago has been named the Premier League’s Player of the Month for November, with Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca taking home the managerial prize.
Brazilian striker Thiago is enjoying a dazzling run of form to start the season. His return of 11 goals in 15 games leaves him behind only Erling Haaland in the division’s scoring charts, with five of those strikes coming in November alone.
He becomes the fourth different winner of the campaign and the first Brentford player to ever been named the Premier League’s Player of the Month.
“It means so much to me,” Thiago admitted. “I’m really happy to receive this because it means my hard work on the pitch has paid off.
"I'm surprised! But hopefully I can receive more of these this season. I'm so happy and proud of myself."
November 2025 Player of the Month Nominees
- Harvey Barnes (Newcastle United)
- Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Everton)
- Jérémy Doku (Manchester City)
- Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)
- Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest)
- Reece James (Chelsea)
- Declan Rice (Arsenal)
- Igor Thiago (Brentford)
Previous Winners
Winner
Club
Month
Jack Grealish
Everton
August
Erling Haaland
Man City
September
Bryan Mbeumo
Man Utd
October
Maresca Named Manager of the Month
Meanwhile, it was a second Manager of the Month victory for Maresca, who led Chelsea to a league-high 10 points across a dazzling November.
Chelsea saw off Tottenham Hotspur, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Burnley as they began to build significant momentum, but the Blues saved their best performance for last as they battled to a hard-fought draw with league leaders Arsenal, despite playing most of the match with 10 players.
“This kind of thing, it’s because you do the right things,” Maresca reflected. “Performances and results were fantastic.”
The award lands back on Maresca’s desk for the first time since September 2024 as the Italian becomes the fourth different winner of the prize this season.
November 2025 Manager of the Month Nominees
- Mikel Arteta (Arsenal)
- Unai Emery (Aston Villa)
- Pep Guardiola (Man City)
- Fabian Hürzeler (Brighton & Hove Albion)
- Enzo Maresca (Chelsea)
- Marco Silva (Fulham)
Previous Winners
Winner
Club
Month
Arne Slot
Liverpool
August
Oliver Glasner
Crystal Palace
September
Ruben Amorim
Man Utd
October