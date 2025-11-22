Fulham vs Sunderland: How to Watch on TV, Live Stream

The Black Cats will return to Premier League action on Saturday, when they land in London to face Fulham, seeking to keep their surprising season alive by beating one of the weakest teams in English football right now.

Sunderland is right now in 4th position of the Premier League, but now they have the chance to exploit Fulham’s negative streak to scale up to second position to tie Manchester City.

Regis Le Bris’s team remain unbeaten for the last four matches, while Fulham has only won one of the last five matches, being one of the Premier League's worst forms right now.

Injuries have limited Fulham’s options in a pretty uphill battle, with key players like Rodrigo Muñiz and Antonee Robinson out of the game, while Raul Jiménez just took an overseas flight during the international break where he played for Mexico.

Next, we'll share key information about this match, such as the time and where to watch it on television or streaming.

What Time Does West Ham United vs. Newcastle United Kick Off?

Location: London, England

Venue: Craven Cottage

Date: Saturday, November 22

Kick-off time: 03:00 PM BST / 10:00 AM ET / 07:00 AM PT

Referee: Darren England

How to Watch Fulham vs. Sunderland on TV, Live Stream

UK viewers can watch this game on the Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League TV channels, as part of the broadcaster's deal to show every kickoff this season.

If you're in the United States or Canada, there will be several options. In the USA, the match can be watched on fuboTV, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, and UNIVERSO. As for Canada, the options are DAZN, fuboTV, Amazon Prime Video, Fubo Sports Network 7.

COUNTRY TV CHANNEL / STREMING UNITED KINGDOM Sky Sports UNITED STATES FuboTV, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, UNIVERSO CANADA DAZN, FuboTV, Amazon Prime Video, Fubo Sports Network 7 MEXICO HBO Max, TNT Go, Amazon Prime Video, TNT Sports INDIA Disney+ Hotstar AUSTRALIA Stan Sport NEW ZEALAND Sky Sport 4

What's Next for Sunderland and Fulham?

Sunderland faces a series of challenging matches in the Premier League, including a fixture against Bournemouth over the next days.

The Black Cats will begin December by facing Liverpool for Premier League Matchday 14, and a few days later, they will play Manchester City and Newcastle.

As for Fulham, their next match will be for Premier League Matchday 13 against Tottenham. After that, they will play against Man City and Crystal Palace.

