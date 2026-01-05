Regis Le Bris Speaks About His Demands, and Sunderland Responds to Tottenham

The recent match between Sunderland and Tottenham delivered a game worthy of the Premier League, with strong moments for both teams and the points being shared in the league.

Among the standout performances of the match, the display of the Spanish player from the Spurs, Pedro Porro, stood out more than any other, being solid on the right flank. For Sunderland, Brian Brobbey was key in saving the draw in London, standing out with a goal from a collective move.

Sunderland did not have a positive first half, as they entered without energy and with several lapses during the match, which led Regis Le Bris to speak with the team at halftime in search of a better response for the rest of the game.

Regis Le Bris Reveals the Mental State Produced at Halftime Against Tottenham

IMAGO / News Images

The Sunderland Echo revealed statements from Regis Le Bris after the 1-1 draw against Tottenham, where he delivered constructive criticism to the team at halftime to push for the equalizer, which ended up happening.

We had a lack of energy and just one needle down, it was possible to switch on, which probably we were a bit lucky because in a Premier League game, when you don't play at your best, you should be punished. And it wasn't the case, so we were still alive. Regis Le Bris

The desire to reach European competition places remains alive. As a newly promoted side, the surprise Sunderland have produced this season is notable, with their eighth place in the Premier League being the result of the work carried out by Regis Le Bris.

To compete in the Premier League, a high level of concentration is required, because without it, difficult moments can appear in the league.

And we said, just switch on, do simple things well, because I think tactically we were OK. It was just a question of being more composed with the ball, the ability to win the first contact, because they went direct, as expected, against our man-for-man press. And we didn't win the first contact, the second ball, so the balance of the game was like that. And we had the character and the quality to switch on, and I think it's positive. Regis Le Bris

After the investment made during the 2025 summer transfer window, the results of Regis Le Bris’s work are visible, with players without major recognition helping Sunderland now think about competing in Europe next season.

Read More: