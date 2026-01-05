Tottenham 1-1 Sunderland: Player Ratings from an Intense Battle in London

The year 2026 arrives with high intensity for Sunderland, who already hosted Manchester City on January 1 at the Stadium of Light in a 0-0 draw, where they suffered, but their defense led them to concede no goals at the start of the year.

But their focus could not stay on that match, as they already had to prepare to visit Tottenham Hotspur on January 4, in an away fixture where they knew it would not be easy and they would face a strong opponent.

In a match where, during the first half, the team led by Regis Le Bris could not find their rhythm, the dominance of the Spurs led them to take the lead in the 30th minute with a goal by Ben Davies. In the second half, the mentality of the Black Cats changed, and their attack was forced to push forward, and in the 80th minute, Brian Brobbey scored the equalizer to make it 1-1.

Player Ratings from the Draw Between Sunderland and Tottenham in an End-to-End Match

Sunderland does not want to drop points in this final stretch of the Premier League and knows they must continue with a winning mentality and compete against any team.

Regis Le Bris showed an approach in the second half that helped them secure one point to keep adding in the Premier League, and these were the ratings for each player in the match.

Tottenham (4-2-3-1)



• Guglielmo Vicario 6.7



• Pedro Porro 7.9



• Cristian Romero 6.8



• Van de Ven 6.9



• Ben Davies 7.5



• Rodrigo Bentancur 6.5



• Archie Gray 6.7



• Mohammed Kudus 6.5



• Wilson Odobert 6.8



• Mathys Tel 6.5



• Richarlison 6.6

Sunderland (4-4-2)



• Robin Roefs 7.1



• Lutsharel Geertruida 6.8



• Nordi Mukiele 7.2



• Omar Alderete 6.5



• Dennis Cirkin 6.1



• Trai Hume 7.1



• Granit Xhaka 7.4



• Enzo Le Fee 6.6



• Simon Adingra 6.0



• Eliezer Mayenda 6.7



• Brian Brobbey 7.7

Pedro Porro stood out in the match, with involvement in defensive and attacking phases for the Spurs, being consistent on the right side.

We battle to a point at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium 👊#TOTSUN pic.twitter.com/UFaBPA4gZI — Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) January 4, 2026

For Sunderland, Brian Brobbey was decisive, as his goal led them to the draw and made it clear that the Black Cats do not want to drop points in the Premier League. Their defense remains among the best in the competition, and with this 1-1 result, they finish the round in 8th place with 30 points from 20 matches played.

