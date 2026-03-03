On an exciting matchday, it is expected to see a match where Sunderland find their best sporting performance and can compete at Elland Road against Leeds United, where both teams hope to obtain a positive result.

For this match, both arrive at a negative moment in the season, where Sunderland in their last 5 matches have obtained 1 draw, 3 defeats and 1 victory, while Leeds United accumulate 2 draws, 2 defeats and 1 victory.

This moment leaves them in a situation that both teams hope to remedy and it will be seen this coming March 3rd where Leeds at home hope to be strong against Regis Le Bris's team.

• More: Sunderland Extend Daniel Ballard’s Contract Until 2029 in a Promising Project

Leeds United vs. Sunderland: How & Where to Watch on TV, Live Streaming

IMAGO / NurPhoto

• Location: Beeston, United Kingdom

• Venue: Elland Road

• Date: Tuesday, March 3

• Start time: 19:30 UK

• Referee: Stuart Attwell

Sunderland arrive in 12th position in the Premier League, where they know their squad is negatively feeling the fatigue of so many matches in the season and a highly competitive rhythm.

On the other hand, Leeds United arrive in 15th place and their moment is not encouraging at all, being only 6 points away from touching relegation positions, therefore, they hope to leave a good version against Sunderland and move further and further away from those positions.

Ready to go again 👊 pic.twitter.com/WWUMQe78jr — Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) March 2, 2026

The match will be full of excitement on this matchday 29, where both teams will undoubtedly be looking for the win, and the game can be seen as follows:

• United Kingdom: TNT Sports 2

• United States: Peacock

• Canada: DAZN CanadafuboTV CanadaFubo Sports Network 5 Canada

• Mexico: Max Mexico

• Spain: DAZN Spain, DAZN1 Spain, Movistar+

• Australia: Stan Sport

• Ecuador: Disney+ Premium Sur

• New Zealand: Sky Sport Premier League

Read More: