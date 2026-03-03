Leeds United vs. Sunderland: How & Where to Watch on TV, Live Streaming
On an exciting matchday, it is expected to see a match where Sunderland find their best sporting performance and can compete at Elland Road against Leeds United, where both teams hope to obtain a positive result.
For this match, both arrive at a negative moment in the season, where Sunderland in their last 5 matches have obtained 1 draw, 3 defeats and 1 victory, while Leeds United accumulate 2 draws, 2 defeats and 1 victory.
This moment leaves them in a situation that both teams hope to remedy and it will be seen this coming March 3rd where Leeds at home hope to be strong against Regis Le Bris's team.
• More: Sunderland Extend Daniel Ballard’s Contract Until 2029 in a Promising Project
Leeds United vs. Sunderland: How & Where to Watch on TV, Live Streaming
• Location: Beeston, United Kingdom
• Venue: Elland Road
• Date: Tuesday, March 3
• Start time: 19:30 UK
• Referee: Stuart Attwell
Sunderland arrive in 12th position in the Premier League, where they know their squad is negatively feeling the fatigue of so many matches in the season and a highly competitive rhythm.
On the other hand, Leeds United arrive in 15th place and their moment is not encouraging at all, being only 6 points away from touching relegation positions, therefore, they hope to leave a good version against Sunderland and move further and further away from those positions.
The match will be full of excitement on this matchday 29, where both teams will undoubtedly be looking for the win, and the game can be seen as follows:
• United Kingdom: TNT Sports 2
• United States: Peacock
• Canada: DAZN CanadafuboTV CanadaFubo Sports Network 5 Canada
• Mexico: Max Mexico
• Spain: DAZN Spain, DAZN1 Spain, Movistar+
• Australia: Stan Sport
• Ecuador: Disney+ Premium Sur
• New Zealand: Sky Sport Premier League
Read More:
Oscar Daniel Cortés Rincón holds a degree in Sports Management and works as a sports writer, with experience at outlets such as FanSided and Palo Verde Media. His coverage has spanned teams and leagues, including Toronto FC and MLS, the EFL Championship (with a focus on Stoke City), and Ligue 1 (specializing in PSG). His analytical approach blends statistics, tactical insight, and commentary. He currently covers Sunderland AFC for On SI.Follow oscr_08