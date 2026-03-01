Regis Le Bris Must Make a Decision Regarding Wilson Isidor’s Future at Sunderland

For Sunderland a crucial moment has arrived in the season where the competitive ambition of several of their players is evident, and this undoubtedly reflects the consistency that several of them have. Likewise, the exhaustion and fatigue that the season accumulates.

Therefore, Regis Le Bris seeks to have in his squad and in his starting team the best players who give their best to compete to keep the name of Sunderland high, since competing in the Premier League requires hard work and great effort.

Now, he would consider it very important to know who he can count on and who he cannot for this ambitious project that Sunderland wishes to have, focused on the future, since the first objective of promotion was achieved for Black Cats, but they are still far from putting the name of Sunderland in Europe.

Wilson Isidor Does Not Have a Positive Outlook for His Future Within Sunderland

The Sunderland Echo newspaper has revealed the moment the 25-year-old French player is experiencing today and how he is not in his best moment wearing the colors of Sunderland. This is seen from the great competition he has, like Eliezer Mayenda and Brian Brobbey. Where they seem to be in a better moment than the Frenchman.

This paved the way in the recent matches that Black Cats have faced, hoping to have highly competitive players and with them consistency and unique work. As in the last match, it was seen with Eliezer Mayenda scoring a very important goal against Bournemouth.

Wilson Isidor's drought comes from last October 25th, when he scored a goal in the victory against Chelsea by 2-1. But since then, he has played a total of 16 matches with positive minutes, where he has not managed to impact as the effective attacker that Sunderland used to have.

With Isidor's very negative moment, an important work with the player to improve his performance would be expected, but in case he does not manage to lift his head, it would be expected that the club and the Frenchman take different paths, and a sale could happen for the 25-year-old attacker.

Now, what Regis Le Bris hopes is to face the upcoming matches in the best possible way, thinking that he wishes to add important points in the Premier League, so as not to stagnate in the middle of the table and demonstrate what his team is made of.

