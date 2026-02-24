Premier League Table Since Michael Carrick Re-Appointed Man Utd Manager

If only Ruben Amorim had fallen out with Jason Wilcox just a few weeks earlier ...

Manchester United are 13 points adrift of Premier League leaders Arsenal, yet the most optimistic (and deluded) of Red Devils supporters have theorised their once beleaguered and misprofiled side could be contending for the title had the Michael Carrick-led renaissance not been so delayed.

United are continuing to roll with their new interim manager at the helm. They’ve navigated an array of challenges at the start of his second stint at Old Trafford, including against the division’s best, and a gritty 1–0 victory over Everton on Monday night also showcased their capacity to win ugly.

Manchester United are back, folks, and the impressive degree of their resurgence overseen by Carrick is shown by how pretty the Premier League table looks for the Red Devils since the Englishman returned to the Theatre of Dreams.

Premier League Table Since Michael Carrick’s Man Utd Return

Pos. Team Played Won Drawn Lost Goal Difference Points 1. Man Utd 6 5 1 0 +7 16 2. Chelsea 6 4 2 0 +7 14 3. Man City 6 4 1 1 +5 13 4. Arsenal 7 3 3 1 +9 12 5. Bournemouth 6 3 3 0 +4 12 6. West Ham 6 3 2 1 +4 11 7. Liverpool 6 3 1 2 +3 10 8. Leeds 6 2 3 1 -1 9 9. Aston Villa 6 2 2 2 +1 8 10. Everton 6 2 2 2 0 8 11. Crystal Palace 6 2 1 3 -2 7 12. Brentford 6 2 1 3 -4 7 13. Nottingham Forest 6 1 3 2 -1 6 14. Fulham 6 2 0 4 -3 6 15. Burnley 6 1 3 2 -4 6 16. Sunderland 6 2 0 4 -4 6 17. Brighton 6 1 2 3 -1 5 18. Newcastle 6 1 1 4 -6 4 19. Wolves 7 0 3 4 -7 3 20. Tottenham 6 0 2 4 -7 2

United have run into a few problems in their last two outings against West Ham United and Everton, with Benjamin Šeško’s strikes bailing them out on both occasions. Nevertheless, the Slovenian’s completion of a rapid counter-attack at the Hill Dickinson Stadium means Carrick has led United to five victories from his first six Premier League games back at the helm.

No team has picked up more points (16) than United since Carrick took charge, while Liam Rosenior’s Chelsea and Bournemouth are the only other two unbeaten teams during this period.

As a result, the Red Devils have taken a three-point lead over the Blues and Liverpool in the race to play Champions League football next season. Aston Villa are in their sights, too. The Villans have been beset by midfield injuries as of late.

Manchester City have closed the gap on league leaders Arsenal to five points in recent weeks, with the Cityzens enjoying a five-game unbeaten run since they succumbed to United in the derby in Carrick’s first game back last month.

Arsenal, as a result of their rearranged game with Wolverhampton Wanderers, have played a game more than their rivals, but they’ve won just three of their previous seven to let City back in.

At the other end of the table, West Ham and Leeds United’s respective improvements have thrust a wretched and depleted Tottenham Hotspur into the mire. Spurs, now led by Igor Tudor after Thomas Frank’s overdue sacking, have picked up the fewest points in the league since Carrick retook the reins in Manchester. They and Wolves are the only two teams without a win in this timeframe and a measly haul of two points means they’re just four points clear of the drop zone with 11 games to play.

The picture would’ve been much bleaker for Brighton & Hove Albion hadn’t they won at Brentford on Saturday, while Newcastle United’s sole victory in their previous six league games came against the hapless Spurs. Eddie Howe‘s side crucially edge Sunderland in the actual table, mind, with the Black Cats stuttering in the new year after an excellent start to the season.

