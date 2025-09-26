This Saturday, September 27, Sunderland are visiting Nottingham Forest for the MD6 of the Premier League.

The Black Cats are coming from earning points in four of their first five matches in the top tier of English football, recording eight points, while Forest have only earned five.

The team now managed by Ange Postecoglou hopes to react quickly and return to the winning path after drawing 1-1 against Burnley in the last matchday.

A similar case to Sunderland, who drew 1-1 against Aston Villa. Well, both teams face key absences in their squad.

Major blow for Nottingham Forest and Sunderland as key players set to miss clash

IMAGO / News Images

To start, the Cats announced that their midfielder Habib Diarra underwent surgery on a groin injury, so his absence is confirmed.

Reinildo will also be absent, as he will begin his three-match suspension quota after being sent off in the match against Villa.

As for Nottingham Forest, coach Postecoglou explained that his midfielder Douglas Luiz suffered some "hamstring soreness" after their match against Real Betis for the UEFA Europa League.

Douglas Luiz had a bit of hamstring soreness at half-time, so we took him off as a precaution. They were very taxing conditions for the lads.

We’re going to have to do some really strong recovery with them because we’ve got a game on Saturday. Aside from those two, I don’t think there’s anyone who has come out with anything too significant. Ange Postecoglou

Regis Le Bris will look to take advantage of this. Additionally, the French coach also confirmed that midfielder Luke O'Nien is "now connected with the squad fully", after the shoulder injury he suffered during the playoffs in the Championship. Therefore, the veteran player could have minutes against Forest.

