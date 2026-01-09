Wrexham Best Premier League Opposition in Instant Classic FA Cup Match
After a near-catastrophic collapse, Wrexham survived a penalty shootout against Nottingham Forrest on Friday evening to advance to the fourth round of the FA Cup.
There was a buzz in the air at the STōK Cae Ras ahead of kickoff as Phil Parkinson’s men prepared to go head-to-head with a Premier League club for the first time since their ascent to the Championship. And the game did not disappoint.
The Red Dragons went into halftime with a 2–0 lead thanks to goals from Liberato Cacace and Ollie Rathbone. Even when Igor Jesus pulled one back for the visitors just past the hour-mark, Wrexham battled back and restored their two-goal cushion through Dominic Hyam.
Callum Hudson-Odoi was intent to play spoiler, though. The Nottingham Forest winger scored just two minutes later, and then again in the 89th minute to make the scoreline 3–3, forcing extra time.
There was no winner to be found in the additional 30 minutes, and a penalty shootout loomed large in Wales. Much to the delight of the packed stands at the STōK Cae Ras and club co-owner Ryan Reynolds, Wrexham defeated the Tricky Trees 4–3 on penalties thanks to two saves from Arthur Okonkwo.
The goalkeeper denied Jesus and Omari Hutchinson, while only James McClean failed to convert for Wrexham. Josh Windass, Callum Doyle, George Thomason and Jay Rodriguez all scored their spot kicks to secure the victory.
When Is the FA Cup Fourth Round Draw?
Wrexham will have to wait a few days to learn their next opponents in the competition. The FA Cup fourth round draw unfolds on Monday, Jan. 12, at 6:35 p.m. GMT / 1:35 p.m. ET / 10:35 a.m. ET.
The Red Dragons will be hoping for a favourable draw and to avoid many of the Premier League giants still in the competition, like Manchester City and Arsenal.
Before it can begin prepping for the next round, though, the oldest club in Wales will be celebrating their third round triumph. The positive result comes after Wrexham strung together five consecutive victories in the Championship to come within just one point of the playoff spots.