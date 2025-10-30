Sunderland Boosted by Key Return for Everton Clash in Predicted Lineup

Sunderland is preparing to host Everton at the Stadium of Light next Monday, November 3, on the occasion of the tenth matchday of the Premier League.

The Black Cats are, for the moment, in fourth place in the table with 16 points after nine games, above teams like Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, and Newcastle.

In their last match, Regis Le Bris's team defeated Chelsea 2-1 at Stamford Bridge, and before that, they defeated Wolverhampton 2-0.

With three days to go until the match against the Toffees, it is already possible to predict the lineup that Le Bris will choose, with at least one important return.

Omar Alderete to Return to the Sunderland Starting XI vs. Everton

IMAGO / Focus Images

Omar Alderete missed the match against Chelsea because he underwent concussion protocol, but he should be fit to face Everton. The Paraguayan will most likely displace Dan Ballard to the bench.

It goes without saying that Robin Roefs will keep his place in goal, and he should be protected by a defense made up of the aforementioned Alderete, Lutsharel Geertruida, and Reinildo, with Trai Hume and Nordi Mukiele as the wing-backs.

The midfield should be composed of captain Granit Xhaka and Noah Sadiki, with Enzo Le Fee and Bertrand Traoré as the wingers. It also wouldn't surprise us if Chemsdine Talbi replaces Traore on the right wing. The center forward would be Wilson Isidor.

Sunderland predicted starting XI vs. Everton: Roefs; Mukiele, Geertruida, Alderete, Reinildo, Hume; Sadiki, Xhaka; Talbi, Le Fee; Isidor.

The team must not take its foot off the accelerator if it wants to stay at the top of the table, putting some distance between itself and the two Manchester teams.

