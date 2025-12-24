Mexico National Team Talisman Makes More Premier League History
Mexico national team star Raúl Jiménez made history this week, scoring his 11th penalty-kick in as many attempts to join Yaya Touré as the most lethal penalty-taker in Premier League history.
The Fulham striker scored the match-winner vs. Nottingham Forest from the spot, continuing his unblemished Premier League penalty record. His strike saw him go level with Touré as the only players with a perfect penalty record with at least 11 attempts in England’s top flight.
Cole Palmer previously scored the first 12 penalties of his Premier League career, but he lost his 100% success rate with his miss against Leeds United back in March, leaving Jiménez and the Manchester City legend as the players with the most penalties scored without a single miss.
Jimenez’s quality from the spot helped him overtake Javier “Chicharito” Hernández as the most prolific Mexican goalscorer in Premier League history. Furthermore, Jiménez’s 62 Premier League goals make him the eighth best Latin American goalscorer in the competition, just one goal behind Alexis Sánchez.
During his seven plus seasons in England, Jiménez became Wolverhampton Wonderers’ all-time leading Premier League goalscorer with 40, adding 20-plus more to his account in a little over two seasons at Craven Cottage. The Club América academy graduate has built a lasting legacy as the greatest Mexican player to ever feature in the Premier League.
Highest Penalty Conversion Rates in Premier League History
Rank
Player
Conversion Rate
Penalties Scored
Penalties Taken
T1
Raúl Jiménez
100%
11
11
T1
Yaya Touré
100%
11
11
3
Matthew Le Tissier
96.2%
25
26
4
Danny Murphy
94.7%
18
19
T5
Callum Wilson
94.1%
16
17
T5
James Beattie
94.1%
16
17
7
Julian Dicks
93.8%
15
16
8
Cole Palmer
92.9%
13
14
9
Bukayo Saka
92.3%
12
13
10
Thierry Henry
92%
23
25
All data via Opta.
Has Raúl Jiménez Ever Missed a Penalty?
Jiménez has always been a specialist from the spot, having scored 42 penalties for club and country throughout his professional career. Yet, there have been two occasions where “El Lobo de Tepeji” has been denied.
The first penalty-kick Jiménez failed to convert happened during an international friendly between Mexico and Uruguay on Sept, 2018. After scoring from the spot in the first half, Fernando Muslera put an end to the striker’s perfect career record with a second half stop.
The last time Jiménez missed a penalty was back in 2020 during his time at Wolves. The club legend missed a penalty against Sevilla in the 2019–20 UEFA Europa League quarterfinal, a costly miss that contributed to his side’s eventual elimination.
Still, having scored 42 of 44 career penalties, Jiménez has a conversion rate of over 95%. He’s scored high-pressure penalties as well, including in the Liga MX Clausura 2013 final and 2025 Concacaf Nations League final.
Simply put, Jiménez is one of the best penalty-takers in the world currently, which could prove differential for Mexico come the 2026 World Cup.