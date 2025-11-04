According to a referee, Everton's goal against Sunderland this Monday should not have been validated, meaning the team of Regis Le Bris could have won.

The Black Cats drew 1-1 against the Toffees at the Stadium of Light, on the occasion of the tenth matchday of the Premier League.

Everton took the lead in the 15th minute with a goal from Iliman Ndiaye. Sunderland tied at 46', courtesy of Granit Xhaka, assisted by Enzo Le Fee.

Although the Cats could not climb to second position, this result keeps them in UEFA competition places. Specifically in fourth place, with 18 points after 10 games.

Not everyone agrees that Everton deserved to get a draw in this match.

Sunderland Fans Likely Unhappy as Referee Rules Everton's Monday Goal Invalid

Former PGMOL (Professional Game Match Officials Limited) chief Keith Hackett spoke to the portal Mackem News and commented that the Toffees' goal should have been reviewed by VAR. During the play, midfielder Noah Sadiki received a foul.

"Sunderland have the right to be aggrieved that the goal scored by Everton was allowed to stand," Hackett said. "There is evidence that the Sunderland player, having lost the ball, was unfairly impeded and physical contact resulted in him ending up on the ground."

"I would have anticipated that after the goal is scored that the referee would have been asked to visit the pitchside monitor to review the incident," he added.

"To allow the goal to stand was, in my opinion, a clear and obvious error, and referee (Tom) Bramall was let down by VAR Michael Salisbury."

Sunderland will have a key but very difficult opportunity to climb positions during the next matchday, when they face the current leaders, Arsenal, for the MD11 of the Premier League on Saturday, November 8th.

