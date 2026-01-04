Liverpool Handed Injury Blow Ahead of Fulham Clash, Huge FPL Implications
Liverpool face Fulham without leading goalscorer Hugo Ekitiké, who was not with the rest of the squad when they arrived at Craven Cottage on Sunday afternoon.
Ekitiké has been Liverpool’s best new signing this season, scoring eight times in the Premier League alone following a £79 million ($106.4 million) transfer from Eintracht Frankfurt. The Frenchman’s importance has only been underlined by Alexander Isak’s struggles and, now, broken leg.
Ater drawing a blank against Leeds United on New Year’s Day, Ekitiké would have been hoping to score his first goal on 2026 against Fulham. Instead, with his name conspicuously missing from the published team sheet, he sits it out with what Liverpool have labelled a “minor fitness issue.”
Ekitiké’s place at the sharp end of Liverpool’s attack goes to Cody Gakpo. The Dutchman hasn’t started a game since an injury in mid-December and has primarily been used on the left wing so far this season. Indeed, none of Gakpo’s 18 starts across all competitions have come in the No. 9 role.
Massive Blow to FPL Players
Recent scoring form—five in three games against Leeds United, Brighton & Hove Albion and Tottenham Hotspur in the run up to Christmas, plus an assist against Wolverhampton Wanderers to end 2025—had Fantasy Premier League managers rushing to add Ekitiké to their squad.
Coming into gameweek 20, the Liverpool striker was selected in 35.7% of all FPL teams. It makes him the second most selected forward behind only FPL behemoth Erling Haaland and the fifth most selected player in any position.