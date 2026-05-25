Liverpool 2025–26 Season Review: Alarm Bells Blaring
Liverpool supporters will be mightily relieved to see the back of an excruciating campaign.
A record summer spend enhanced expectations for a Premier League title-winning squad, but a fortuitous start to the season soon turned ugly. A term littered with disaster after disaster will quickly be banished from memory.
Liverpool’s pitiful title defense was exacerbated by a mediocre Champions League campaign and embarrassing domestic cup exits, not to mention defeat in the curtain-raising Community Shield to kick off the torture.
Here’s Sports Illustrated’s review of a testing season for the Reds.
Liverpool 2025–26 Player of the Season
Dominik Szoboszlai
There is simply no competition for Liverpool’s Player of the Season prize, Dominik Szoboszlai an undisputed hero amid the misery.
Channeling former No.8 Steven Gerrard in the early 2010s, Szoboszlai single-handedly carried Liverpool on his shoulders throughout the campaign. A team-high 25 goal involvements were matched by indefatigable displays and moments of magic, no teammates able to reach the lofty heights the Hungarian hit.
At the end of a turbulent campaign, Szoboszlai can hold his head up high.
Honorable Mention: Hugo Ekitiké
Liverpool 2025–26 Goal of the Season
Dominik Szoboszlai vs. Arsenal
Szoboszlai once again reigns supreme, the midfielder having conducted his own personal Goal of the Season contest. The majority of his 13 strikes were inspired finishes, including four direct free kicks.
One of those masterful dead-ball hits came after just three matches of the Premier League season, Szoboszlai delivering a stupendous 30-yard free kick that swerved over the Arsenal wall and into the top corner beyond David Raya. A worthy winner against the now Premier League champions.
Similarly gorgeous efforts against Manchester City and Barnsley deserve recognition, too.
Liverpool 2025–26 Performance of the Season
Real Madrid (H)
There were not many genuinely impressive performances for this current Liverpool crop, but their 1–0 win over Real Madrid—which should have been even more convincing—was one of many false dawns for fans.
Alexis Mac Allister’s winner decided a completely one-sided contest that Liverpool bossed from start to finish. In beating former Reds Xabi Alonso and Trent Alexander-Arnold, they produced 2.51 expected goals (vs. Madrid’s 0.45) and registered nine shots on target as they peppered Thibaut Courtois.
Liverpool generally saved their best performances for Europe in 2025–26.
Honorable Mentions: Newcastle (H), Galatasaray (H)
Liverpool 2025–26 Signing of the Season
Hugo Ekitiké
What epitomized a dreary campaign was Liverpool’s struggling signings (we’ll get to them), but Hugo Ekitiké proved a rare breath of fresh air.
The summer recruit from Eintracht Frankfurt immediately hit the ground running with a well-taken finish in the Community Shield, and followed up with clinical efforts in his first two Premier League matches.
Despite there being natural ups and downs for the France international, he managed 17 strikes before suffering a devastating Achilles injury in April that could rule him out until 2027.
A brutal end to an encouraging debut term.
Honorable Mentions: N/A
Liverpool 2025–26 Most Improved Player
Dominik Szoboszlai
The bulk of Liverpool’s squad regressed in 2025–26, but their Player of the Season at least improved upon last term’s displays.
Szoboszlai was integral to Liverpool’s success last season with 16 goal involvements, but both his output and technical level have improved. The 25-year-old has gone from an impressive all-rounder to a world-class talent.
A shoutout to Rio Ngumoha is due, too, Liverpool’s teenage phenom offering a ray of hope.
Honorable Mention: Rio Ngumoha
Liverpool 2025–26 Disappointment of the Season
New Signings
There are plenty of candidates for Liverpool’s biggest disappointment, but the underperformance of their summer signings was undeniably the prevailing theme of the campaign.
Liverpool’s record signings must take the majority of the blame. Despite glimpses of his genius in short bursts, Florian Wirtz endured an arduous debut season in which he failed to provide meaningfully effective performances, especially against stellar opposition. Alexander Isak’s injury-riddled campaign was dreadful both before and after his broken leg.
Milos Kerkez’s iffy season improved as the months wore on, but still left an underwhelming taste in the mouth. Jeremie Frimpong suffered consistent fitness setbacks and looks a shade of the player seen at Bayer Leverkusen, while Giovanni Leoni’s debut ended with him tearing his ACL and missing the entirety of the term.
The drop-off in form of Mohamed Salah and plenty of his teammates deserves scrutiny, as does Arne Slot’s grim campaign at the helm. However, it’s Liverpool’s signings who promised so much, yet delivered agonizingly little.
Honorable Mentions: Mohamed Salah, Alexis Mac Allister, Cody Gakpo, Ibrahima Konaté, Arne Slot
Liverpool 2025–26 Most Appearances
Player
Total Appearances
Premier League
Cups
Virgil van Dijk
55
38
17
Alexis Mac Allister
55
37
18
Dominik Szoboszlai
53
36
17
Cody Gakpo
52
36
16
Ibrahima Konaté
51
36
15
Liverpool 2025–26 Top Scorers
Player
Total Goals
Premier League
Cups
Hugo Ekitiké
17
11
6
Dominik Szoboszlai
13
6
7
Mohamed Salah
12
7
5
Cody Gakpo
9
7
2
Virgil van Dijk
8
6
2
Liverpool 2025–26 Record in All Competitions
Competition
Finish
Premier League
Fifth
Champions League
Quarterfinal
FA Cup
Quarterfinal
Carabao Cup
Fourth Round
Community Shield
Runners-up
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Ewan Ross-Murray is a freelance soccer writer who focuses primarily on the Premier League. Ewan was born in Leicester, but his heart, and club allegiance, belongs to Liverpool.