Sunderland started their 2025-26 season on the right foot, as they took a crushing 3-0 victory against West Ham.

The Black Cats made a statement of authority at the Stadium of Light, and coach Regis Le Bris only hopes things will improve, as reports suggest they are still waiting for more signings.

The victory was secured courtesy of goals from Eliezer Mayenda in the 61st minute, Daniel Ballard in the 73rd, and Wilson Isidor in the 90+2nd.

In fact, this trio of players were crucial in helping the club achieve an impressive record upon their return to the top flight.

Sunderland trio make history with record-breaking display in West Ham win

In their victory against West Ham, Sunderland became the first Premier League team since 2006 to have three debutants score in their first Premier League match.

Reading were the last team to achieve this, with goals from Dave Kitson, Steve Sidwell, and Leroy Lita in a win against Middlesbrough, as detailed by the BBC (h/t Mackem News).

Additionally, another thing worth noting about this achievement is that the three players who scored for Sunderland were already part of the team last season - meaning they are not recent signings.

While the Black Cats have spent around £142m this summer, according to Transfermarkt estimates, this batch of players still have much to prove. And of course, the season has only just begun.

Sunderland’s next match will take place on Saturday, 23 August at Turf Moor, when they visit Burnley for the second matchday of the Premier League.

