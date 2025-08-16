Sunderland hosted West Ham at the Stadium of Light this Saturday for the opening matchday of the 2025-26 Premier League season.

The Black Cats came into this match as the 'underdogs', being their first game after earning promotion from the Championship just weeks ago.

Following a sensational transfer window, completing 11 signings and still working on their 12th, Regis Le Bris' side arrived more than ready for this challenge.

To some's surprise, Sunderland made a statement and defeated the Hammers.

Sunderland make statement with opening-day victory over West Ham

Sunderland rose to the occasion and secured a 3-0 victory in their long-awaited Premier League return.

Le Bris fielded the starting XI we predicted here at Sunderland On SI: Roefs; Hume, Ballard, Seelt, Reinildo; Xhaka, Diarra, Sadiki; Talbi, Adingra, Mayenda.

The first goal came in the 61st minute when Eliezer Mayenda (20) found the bottom-left corner with a header, assisted by new signing Omar Alderete (28). Sunderland's first Premier League goal in eight years.

Just over 10 minutes later, in the 73rd, Daniel Ballard (25) capitalised on another West Ham defensive error to score the second, with a brilliant assist from Simon Adingra (23) down the right flank.

The Black Cats wouldn't stop there, as they sealed the match following the introduction of Wilson Isidor (24), who came on to replace Mayenda in the 76th minute.

In the 90+2nd minute, Isidor scored a sensational right-footed goal after receiving a pass from Chemsdine Talbi (20).

Thus, Sunderland delivered a proper thrashing to a West Ham side that had arrived as clear favourites.

Sunderland player ratings

According to FotMob's statistical engine, these are Sunderland's player ratings after their 2-0 victory over West Ham:

Player Rating GK: Robin Roefs 7 RB: Trai Hume 7.4 CB: Daniel Ballard 8.7 (MVP) CB: Jenson Seelt 7 LB: Reinildo 7.2 CM: Habib Diarra 6.6 CM: Granit Xhaka 6.9 CM: Noah Sadiki 6.9 W: Chemsdine Talbi 7.3 ST: Eliezer Mayenda 7 W: Simon Adingra 6.4

