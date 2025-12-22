Liverpool Confirm Alexander Isak Surgery, Reveal Worrying Injury Timeline
Liverpool’s worst fears became reality as it was confirmed Alexander Isak required surgery to fix an ankle injury that included a fractured fibula.
Signs of optimism faded quickly in the immediate aftermath of Isak’s injury, as Liverpool began bracing for the worst. The club put an end to the speculation and released a statement on Monday evening, confirming the Swedish centre forward had to go under the knife.
“Alexander Isak today successfully underwent surgery on the injury he sustained on Saturday,” the statement read. “The Liverpool striker was injured in a challenge in the process of scoring the opening goal against Tottenham Hotspur and had to be substituted.
“After diagnosis, an operation was completed today on an ankle injury that included a fibula fracture. Isak's rehabilitation will now continue at the AXA Training Centre, with no timeframe yet placed on his return.”
Isak found the back of the net in the Reds’ 2–1 win over Spurs at the weekend, bagging only his second goal in Liverpool colours since joining the club for a Premier League record fee of £125 million ($170 million) last summer. The moment of joy in London was quickly stained by the injury, which threatens Isak’s availability for a considerable period.
How Much Time Will Alexander Isak Miss After Ankle Surgery?
Liverpool didn’t offer a concrete timeline for Isak’s return, but BBC report the “striker is expected to be sidelined for at least a few months.”
The rather vague timetable opens room for speculation. The best case scenario for Liverpool could see their record signing return to action in two months, but it will all depend on his rehabilitation process.
Unfortunately for Slot’s side, there are recent examples that suggest Isak could be sidelined for longer. Bayern Munich playmaker Jamal Musiala also required surgery after he suffered a fractured fibula during the Club World Cup quarterfinals vs. Paris Saint-Germain in early July.
Almost six months later, Musiala still hasn’t made his 2025–26 season debut. However, it must be said that Musiala also suffered a dislocated ankle, something Isak appears to have avoided, giving some hope that the Swede could return to the pitch faster.
What’s undeniable is that Isak will be sidelined during Liverpool’s busy winter schedule and the reigning Premier League champions could be tempted to explore the transfer market in January to land a replacement for their injured star.